IGP decorates newly-promoted senior police officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Tuesday decorated the 14 newly-promoted Senior Police Officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC) with a call to the affected officers to deploy their wealth of experience towards addressing the myriads of security challenges currently facing the nation.

Those decorated during the brief ceremony at the Force Headquarters Abuja comprised of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and seven Commissioners of Police (CPs) respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, the IGP stated that the Nigeria Police Force was the lead security agency that is strategic to the internal security of the nation and that the newly promoted officers represented a crop of officers with invaluable records and experiences to help tackle emerging security challenges

Adamu said: “I am convinced that all of you, newly promoted officers fit perfectly into my human capacity development vision. Let me, however, remind you that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

“The police leadership demands of you, a higher sense of commitment to duty, and the nation expects of you an exceptional display of loyalty, courage and professional competence which are needed to move the Nigeria Police and our beloved country into the next level in relation to internal security.

“I trust that you shall not fail the Nigeria Police Force, neither will you fail the nation in the critical responsibilities that your new rank shall impose on you.

“I am delighted to note that between January 2019 to date, a total of 141,391 officers and men of the police force have been promoted across all ranks. This comprises 41,480 officers and 99,911 Inspectors and Rank and File.”

Among the AIGs decorated are AIG Habu Sani, AIG Aminu Pai Saleh, AIG Okon Ene, AIG Dasuki Galadanchi, AIG Joseph Mukan, AIG Ali Janga, and AIG Mukkadas Garba.

The Commissioners of Police decorated are CP Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, CP David Jimwan, CP Rabiu Hussaini, CP Oyediran Oyeyemi, CP Monday Bala, CP Shuaibu Samaila and CP Abubakar Adamu.

