IGP confirms arrest of FRSARS Operatives for gross misconducts

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Monday confirmed the arrest of some of the Operatives of the Federal Anti-robbeey Squad, FSARS who have been found to be unruly and unprofessional in their dealings with the citizens, particularly the youth.

IGP Adamu who made confirmation in Abuja when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare paid him a courtesy at the Force Headquarters in Abuja disclosed that all those involved were already facing disciplinary actions.

The Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner, in statement made available to news men in Abuja said that the IGP also reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force especially as it concerns the activities of the Federal Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Special Tactical Units of the Force.

The IGP called on the citizens to exercise patience as the reforms in FSARS and other Tactical Squads of the Police Force are still in progress.

He stated that he had already announced measures aimed at checkmating a future occurrence of extra-judicial activities by some personnel of FSARS and other Tactical Units of the Force, assuring that the measures would be followed to the latter.

However, the Minister called for regular town hall meetings at various State Commands which would l involve the Police Spokespersons, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the synergy between the police and the citizens, especially the youth.

He commended the IGP for his prompt response in tackling the excesses of the Operatives and called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the Police and the youth.

The IGP had on Sunday banned the Operatives of the FSARS and other Tactical Squads of the Nigeria Police Force from embarking on normal routine patrols and mounting of roads nationwide while those on patrols should appear in full police uniforms.

