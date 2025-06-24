IGP confirms arrest of 53 suspects over Benue, Plateau attacks

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of 53 suspects over the attacks in Benue and Plateau states.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on the update on the attacks in the two states, the police boss said 26 suspects were arrested for the attack in Yelewata, 22 suspects in connection with the Plateau incident and another five in Benue for a more recent attack in Makurdi.

The IGP, who described the June 13 massacre in Yelewata community in Benue State as a “coordinated attack of terror,” explained that 47 persons were killed and 27 were injured in the Yelewata attack, adding that two general-purpose machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles used in the attack were recovered.

He said, ” As we all recall, on June 13, 2025, between the hours of 23.30 and the hour of 23.40, two militias invaded the Eluwata community in the Manuka Province area of Benue State, killing and maiming any soul on sight. The invaders rampaged and pillaged the community, setting several houses ablaze and maliciously destroying other properties and properties of livelihoods.

“It was a coordinated attack of terror against the community. In this senseless, barbaric attack, 47 people were confirmed killed. 27 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, while hundreds of others have been displaced but not dead.

“The police and other security agencies responded with adequate deployment of personnel and resources, including the deployment of tactical units and special forces to restore confidence in the affected community and neighbouring communities. Also immediately deployed were detectives from our intelligence response team, who swung into action, launching a manhunt for the perpetrators of this heinous crime. I am pleased to inform you here today that 26 persons directly connected to this crime have so far been arrested and their weapons recovered.”

While explaining how the suspects were arrested, Egbetokun said two prime suspects were nabbed on June 19 from their hideout, adding that the prime suspects helped the police to arrest seven other suspects.

He said, “On June 19, two prime suspects who were masterminds of this attack were apprehended from their hideout. This arrest led to the arrest of seven other suspects the following day, 2006-2005. They were picked up from their previous locations, where they had fled, hoping to evade justice.

“On 21 June, another key suspect, in whose house the pressure meeting to plan the attack was held, was also arrested. On 22 June, a major breakthrough was recorded with the arrest of 18 other suspects, who directly took part in the killings. On 23 June, our detectives recovered two general-purpose machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles, which were part of the weapons used during the attack.”

He pointed out that all the 26 suspects arrested in connection with the Yelewata attack were in custody and had confessed to the crime.

IGP said, “All 26 suspects are currently in custody and have voluntarily confessed to their individual and collective roles in this attack. As I speak, legal proceedings have been finalised and they will be arranged a court without delay. We will go after anyone, planner or executor, who attacks any community in Nigeria.”

Speaking on a similar attack in Plateau State, the IGP disclosed that 22 persons have been arrested in connection with the June 22 mob attack in Mangu, Plateau State passengers travelling from Zaria were brutally killed.

He said, “Similarly, on 22 June, 2025, a heart-breaking incident occurred in Mangu Plateau State, where a bus conveying passengers from Zaria was stopped and attacked by a mob. Tragically, nine of the passengers were murdered and three sustained injuries before our teams could intervene and rescue the remaining 22 victims.

“So far, 22 suspects have also been arrested in connection with this gruesome act of mob violence. These two will face the full force of the law in court. “

He further added that five suspects were arrested in Makurdi, Benue State capital, for their alleged involvement in the killing of two truck travellers in the Agan area on June 23.

“Again, yesterday, 23 June, 2025, another ugly incident was recorded in Benue State, where two persons travelling in a truck were killed at Agan area, North Bank, Makurdi.

“Five persons connected to this crime have also been arrested and will also be made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

While decrying the trends of reprisal attacks in the country, the IGP, who warned that the police would leave no stone unturned to arrest perpetrators, called on Nigerians to reject violence and embrace peace regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations.

“The recent trend of repressor killings, where innocent citizens are murdered in retaliation for crimes committed by others, is barbaric, senseless, and dangerous. It does not bring justice.

“We will go after anyone, planner or executor, who attacks any community in Nigeria. We will leave no stone unturned until justice is served,” he added.

