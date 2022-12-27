IGP compensates injured officers, families of deceased in Abia

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, gave N24, 612,891.43 as compensation to the families and next of kin of deceased police officers and those who sustained life-threatening injuries in the line of duty.

Represented by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, who consoled the injured, and the families of the deceased officers.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Chukwuma Ihebom who stood for the CP, “We have among them seven next of kin of the deceased police officers who are being compensated with cheques to the tune of twenty-five million, three hundred and twelve thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one, forty-three kobo (N25,312,891.43).

“Also three officers who sustained injuries during the recent bullion van attack in the state were compensated with the sum of one hundred thousand naira each to enable them to offset their medical bills.”

He said, “urges you to be consoled on the loss of your dear ones and make judicious use of this token.”

Responding, a beneficiary, Sgt Otobong Ukpon appreciated the IGP over the compensation, describing it as an “unquantifiable showcase of largesse”, assuring that the money will be judiciously used.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…