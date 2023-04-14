The Commissioner of Police deployed in Zamfara state CP Aliyu Audu Dabigi on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has presented cheques worth N84 Million Naira to next of kin of 34 late Police officers who lost their lives in the state.

Presenting the Cheques to victims’ families today at the police command headquarters in Gusau, CP Aliyu said the gesture was part of the IGP’s Group life/family welfare insurance schemes in the State.

The Commissioner of Police while presenting the cheques, appreciated the Inspector General of Police for his persistent concern for the welfare of serving, retired as well as families of late Police officers in the state.

The CP describes the gesture as timely and it will go a long way in alleviating the suffering being encountered by families of deceased officers and will equally boost the morale of the serving personnel to continue to put in their best in the ongoing campaign against activities of criminal elements across the country.

The CP charges the beneficiaries to utilize the money judiciously, noting that, in the last 4 months alone, the Command had received similar gesture from the Inspector General of Police three (3) times and presented same to the next of kin.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of other Next of Kins thanked the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and promised to use the money judiciously.

