The Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday assured the public that adequate deployments and security measures would be emplaced by the Force to create an environment during the forthcoming off-season gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States where every eligible voter would exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.’

According to the statement, the IGP gave the assurance while speaking at a pivotal meeting with Strategic Police Managers comprising Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders to assess the security situation and discuss pertinent security matters as we approach the Ember Months

The statement said that the IGP reiterated the steadfastness of his administration’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring peaceful, free, and fair elections while urging all stakeholders to work together and support Police efforts to maintain the peace and security of these states before, during, and after the election periods.

It added that the IGP commended the dedication and tireless efforts of police officers, as well as the unwavering support of the government and the public, which he observed had collectively contributed to the notable decline in crime rates nationwide.

It explained that the IGP, upon decorating a newly promoted Senior Police Officer, DIG Bello Makwashi, with his new rank as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, acknowledged the critical role of Police Officers and relevant stakeholders in maintaining law and order, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their relentless commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens noting that the collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders have proven instrumental in achieving positive anti-crime outcomes.





According to it, the Police boss, while emphasizing that effective and efficient policing services is key, called on the public to continue collaborating with the Force via the provision of timely information and vigilance for a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Nigeria during the Ember Months.

