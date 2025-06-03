IGP assures of adequate security to boost nation’s marine, blue economy

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to providing adequate security to boost economic activities in the marine and blue economy sector of the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the IGP gave the assurance when he hosted the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, and his delegation in Abuja.

The statement explained that Egbetokun appreciated the visit, acknowledged the important role the Nigerian Shippers’ Council plays in driving national economic growth, and reassured the delegation of the continued support of the Force in sustaining and deepening the collaboration—particularly in maintaining security within port environments and ensuring smooth enforcement operations.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: DHQ confirms 20 terrorists killed in NAF airstrikes in Zamfara

It added that the IGP affirmed the readiness of the Force to work more closely with the Council’s Joint Task Teams to achieve both organizations’ shared and distinct mandates in service of national development.

The statement also noted that Dr. Akutah expressed his appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for the warm reception and commended the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Nigeria Police Force.

He emphasized the crucial role the Force plays in supporting the Council’s regulatory and enforcement operations, including the effective implementation of the Nigerian Port Manual.

Dr. Akutah further noted that the partnership has significantly enhanced transparency and operational efficiency, particularly along the port corridors. He called for continued collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force in enforcing compliance, bolstering surveillance efforts, and supporting the Council’s monitoring teams across the country.

The statement reassured that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to fostering impactful partnerships with critical stakeholders in both the public and private sectors.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE