IGP assigns portfolios to new DIGs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Friday ordered the posting/redeployment of the five newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to oversee Departments of the Force, whose former heads retired recently after the completion of their service years.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba.

According to the statement, “DIG Usman Alkali Baba, fdc will now head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), DIG Joseph O. Egbunike – Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Department of Training and Development.

The statement added that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Moses Ambakina Jitoboh was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to Acting DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning of the Force.

“The IGP, while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting, are now members of the Force Management Team, charged them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the force,” the statement added.

