IGP asks Supreme Court to stay judgment nullifying 10, 000 constables recruitment

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has filed a 20-ground of appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which overturned the recruitment of 10,000 constables carried out by him and the Nigeria Police Force last year.

The fresh notice of appeal filed at the Supreme Court incorporates the earlier one containing only three grounds earlier filed by the IGP along with the NPF and the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs, on October 2.

The appellants, had through their counsel, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), filed along with their original notice of appeal, in urging the Supreme Court to order the stay of execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Olabisi Ige had in their judgment unanimously held that the IGP and the NPF lacked the power to recruit the constables and held that the power to carry out the recruitment was exclusively that of the Police Service Commission (PSC) .

The Appeal Court did not only set aside the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had validated the IGP’s power of recruitment, it also nullified the actual recruitment of the 10,000 constables carried out by the IGP.

In their new 20-grounds of appeal, the appellants argued among others, that the power of the NPF and the IGP to enlist the recruit constables was distinct from the power of the PSC to appoint them.

He faulted the Court of Appeal’s decision that the Nigeria Police Regulations 1968 conferring the power of, “Enlistment of recruit constables” conferred on the NPF was inconsistent with the Nigerian Constitution.

Izinyon, in his argument maintained that Section 71 of the Police Regulation, 1968 was not synonymous with the power of, “Appointment” used in the Nigerian Constitution or the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act.

“The power to enlist recruit constables conferred on the 1st appellant (NPF) is distinct and is not the same function conferred on the 1st respondent (PSC),” Izinyon argued.

He added that the procedure for enlistment of recruit constables was specifically provided in Section 76 – 106 of the Nigeria Police Regulations, adding that the PSC, “is not conferred with absolute power on any power howsoever described to enlist recruit constables into the 1st appellant (NPF).”

The senior lawyer also argued that the Court of Appeal erred in law by relying on the definition of “recruitment” contained in Public Service Rules 2008, which he contended was not applicable to Nigerian Police Force.

He maintained that the Appeal Court’s reliance on the definition of “recruitment” contained in the Public Service Rules in determining what constituted “appointment” led to “a grave error of law”.

The senior advocate also argued that the Court of Appeal caused a miscarriage of justice and a breach of fair hearing to the detriment of his clients by relying on Sections 14 and 15 of the Police Act without giving parties to the case an opportunity to air their views on them before judgment was delivered.

He also contended that the appellate court did not show how the Police Act and the Police Regulations, 1968 made by the President were inconsistent with the provisions of paragraph 30, Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution.