The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu, the supervising Officer for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “DIG Egbetokun who hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, MSc. in Engineering Analysis, and a Master’s of Business Administration degree.

“He has attended various courses both home and abroad, and has served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS) Lagos; Head Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; CP Kwara State amongst others.

He was until his recent promotion the AIG in charge of Zone 7 Abuja comprising the FCT and Niger State.

The statement added that the IGP has similarly approved the posting/redeployment of 36 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations.

“According to the statement, amongst the 36 CP’s are; CP Operations, DOPS FHQ – CP Zubairu Abubakar, CP Homicide FCID Abuja – CP Fom Pam Joseph, CP Railway Lagos – CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) – CP Nemi E. Osigbobok.

Others include : CP General Investigations FCID Abuja – CP Salman Dogo Garba , CP PAP Western Lagos – CP Dungus Ali Monguno CP Police Mobile Force FHQ – CP Audu Ali Dabigi. CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos – CP Patrick A. Atayero, CP INEC Abuja – CP Olaiya Victor Mobolaji, CP CCR – CP Olaolu A. Adegbite, CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau – CP Disu O. Rilwan

CP Armament FCH Abuja – CP Mohammed S. Dalijan, ,. Force Provost Marshal – CP Dan-Mamman E. Shawulu.

The rest are, “. CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja – CP Clement Robert,. CP X-Squad FCID Abuja – CP Rhoda Olofu, CP Anti-Human Traficking – CP Onah Ambrose Sunny, CP PAP Eastern – CP Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

The statement further added that the Inspector-General of Police has instructed all newly the posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their Commands, Formations, and Departments comply with the Police Reform mandate.





He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities, the posting is with immediate effect.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE