Ignore report asking residents to apply for political appointment —Anambra Transition Committee

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe
#AnambraDecides2021: Soludo expresses shock over INEC’s technology breakdown, Okeke-led APGA dismisses court, Soludo's support group to enroll, Soludo
Prof Soludo

The Anambra State Transition committee has asked the public to ignore the report stating that the governor-elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, asked residents of the state to apply for political appointments.

The reaction came via a release titled: ‘Re: Leak of the zero draft of the programme document of Talent Hunt Initiative,’ signed by the executive director Transition Committee on behalf of the chairperson Anambra State Transition committee, Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

The release stated that “It has come to our attention that a wrong press release directing individuals to apply for political appointments in Anambra state has been circulating on various digital platforms. 

“We apologize for this development and ask the general public to kindly ignore the incorrect document and information being circulated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The accurate press release on the Anambra Talent Hunt Initiative will be issued on Monday, February 14, 2022 on all social media handles of the Governor-Elect.

“The announcement will give specific direction on how to express interest to be volunteers or apply for roles in the government of Anambra State. 

“It will also convey the accurate platform for all applications to be submitted.”

 

You might also like
Latest News

Anxiety as ASUU NEC holds marathon meeting to review strike option

Top News

Executive Order 10: Why governors can’t celebrate yet

Latest News

Igboho files $1 million suit against Benin Republic for unlawful detention, violation…

Latest News

Osinbajo, Makinde others to pay tributes as burial rites for Alao-Akala begin

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More