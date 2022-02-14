Ignore report asking residents to apply for political appointment —Anambra Transition Committee

The Anambra State Transition committee has asked the public to ignore the report stating that the governor-elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, asked residents of the state to apply for political appointments.

The reaction came via a release titled: ‘Re: Leak of the zero draft of the programme document of Talent Hunt Initiative,’ signed by the executive director Transition Committee on behalf of the chairperson Anambra State Transition committee, Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

The release stated that “It has come to our attention that a wrong press release directing individuals to apply for political appointments in Anambra state has been circulating on various digital platforms.

“We apologize for this development and ask the general public to kindly ignore the incorrect document and information being circulated.

“The accurate press release on the Anambra Talent Hunt Initiative will be issued on Monday, February 14, 2022 on all social media handles of the Governor-Elect.

“The announcement will give specific direction on how to express interest to be volunteers or apply for roles in the government of Anambra State.

“It will also convey the accurate platform for all applications to be submitted.”