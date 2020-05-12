Ignore Olanusi’s report on Ondo Unity Forum consensus candidate ― Screening committee secretary

Prof Sola Ehindero, a former Vice-Chancellor of Atiba University, Oyo and Secretary of Ondo All Progressive Congress (APC) Unity Forum Screening Committee, on Monday described as fake the report that the committee had selected a candidate for the forum.

He stated that the report allegedly signed by a former governor of Ondo state and leader of the forum naming Chief Olusola Oke as the consensus candidate of the forum is false.

According to him, “the attention of the duly elected secretary of the Screening Committee of the Unity Forum set up to select a consensus candidate for the APC in the next governorship elections has been drawn to a fake report from an unauthorised person. The said fake report now in the social media, purportedly named one Chief Olusola Oke( SAN) as the committee’s elected “consensus candidate.

“As secretary to the committee and custodian of all its delineations and records, I wish to call the attention of all members of the forum in particular and the public at large to the following:

“H.E. Ali Olanusi is not appropriately qualified and morally empowered to issue any report on the committee’s deliberations mainly because he is currently a principal suspect in a bribery allegation related to the integrity and credibility of the report of the screening committee.

“No input has been made into the report by other members of the parent body which originally set up the screening committee,i.e. the report is yet to be brought to the general meeting of the Unity Forum for consideration.

“As of today, May 12, 2020, no consensus candidate has been selected by the committee for which I am Secretary. Hence, the report that has been fraudulently released by Ali Olanusi neither emanates from the accredited secretary’s office nor does it reflect the true deliberations and conclusion of the members of the screening committee.

“Rather, the fake report is inspired, sponsored and programmed by known and disguised enemies of both the Unity Forum and the APC in Ondo State and it is designed to tactically distract the attention and focus of our collective efforts and determination to rescue Ondo State State from the grips of the present administration,” he said.

Prof Ehindero explained further that the report is, in essence, a sponsored, compromised and fraudulent negotiated document to weaken the Unity Forum and pave the way for a weak candidate who can collaborate with the present administration in the state to tactically facilitate the resuscitation and emergence of the PDP preparatory to the surrender of the APC administration to the PDP in Ondo state through a previously negotiated agreement.

He urged all loyal and dedicated members of the Unity Forum and the APC in the state to “ignore Ali Olanusi’s homegrown and compromised report.

I also appeal to our respected National Leaders(Asiwaju Tinubu and others) and particularly our State Leader, distinguished Senator Ajayi Boroffice to distance themselves from the fraudulent Olanusi- inspired report.

“In reality, the report represents a coded and very poisonous political pill with the potency and deadlines to destabilise the majority of our loyal Unity Forum members and destroy our dear party.

For now, as the authentic leadership of the party are holding consultations with all the loyal aspirants and the party leadership in Abuja and Lagos to select a consensus candidate, I urge you all to continue to ignore and distance yourselves from Ali Olanusi’s fake report which is not only cancerous but which in addition, is already plagued by dishonesty, deceit, inconsistency and fraud,” Prof Ehindero concluded.

