The Nigerian Youth and Students Coalition for Good Governance (NYSCGG) has called on President Bola Tinubu not to pay attention to fake reports targeted at some government officials in the last few weeks.

The group gave the counsel on Monday, July 3, at a press briefing in Abuja.

Comrade Friday Okoli, National President of the group, stated that government officials had been victims of fake news in the past few weeks by groups sponsored by desperate politicians.

The NYSCGG president specifically berated the Coalition of West African Investigative Journalists (COWAFIJ), accusing them of promoting malicious allegations against government officials.

”Over the past weeks, the group has propagated malicious allegations against several government officials to tarnish their reputation and hinder their work in this nation.

”We firmly reject any claim made by this group suggesting some government agencies have been engaged in unethical or illegal activities.

”These accusations are unfounded, lacking any substantial evidence or credibility. These accusations are part of a grand plan to arm-twist President Bola Tinubu and disrupt governance under his administration.

”Moreover, we find it essential to highlight that the allegations put forth by this group are nothing but a thinly veiled attempt to extort and blackmail government officials.

”Their actions demonstrate a complete disregard for the truth and a clear intention to damage the reputation of government officials in the All Progressives Congress-led government for their agenda,” Comrade Okoli said.

He accused the convener of the Coalition, Gboyega Adeoye, of lacking integrity by disseminating lies to the public.

”We urge them to reflect on their actions and consider the potential harm they are causing to Nigeria and the Tinubu-led administration.

”We call on President Bola Tinubu to ignore all the fake and sponsored news targeted at government officials in the last few weeks by desperate politicians seeking to undermine the APC-led government for their gains.

”President Tinubu’s refusal to sack the CEOs of federal government agencies and parastatals, despite the immense pressure from career politicians, indicates that the President is well aware that government is a continuum and can’t be disrupted to please desperate political hawks.

”We call on the President to stand firm and resist attempting to heat the polity by sacking competent government appointees to please a few people.”