A pro-democracy and anti-sabotage group on the platform of the Natives has advised the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to ignore those accusing her of government interference.

Strident attacks have trailed her presence at the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Chief Executive Office of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari.

But Convener of The Natives, Honourable Olalekan Smart Edwards, in a statement said there was nothing untoward in Senator Remi Tinubu’s presence at the meeting.

Honourable Edward pleaded that the First Lady deserved prayers and support, not vilification.

He said: “Governance has begun, people are realizing that we have a country to build, there’s no room for distractions for now, Nigerians should allow Tinubu family to deliver on the mandate given to them.

“Critics should leave Sen. Oluremi Tinubu alone. She has become the mother of the Nation, she has the divine duty to protect her husband, support his vision and speak for expectant Nigerians.

“Former First Lady, Aisha Buhari was almost shut out of the government she laboured for until she had to speak up for voters and citizens.

“So when they called Tinubu ‘Balla blu’, Oluremi was there as his comforter, when they said he was shaking after his victory at the APC presidential primary election, Oluremi was his companion when Tinubu was almost demonized on the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, we told the world that Oluremi is a pastor a bynd also a reliable daughter of Niger Delta.

“We as Natives appreciate their harmony, friendship and her role as a pillar to her husband.”

The group called on the First Lady not to be distracted by the attacks coming from those it described as its sons and daughters of hate.

“We call on our First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to be focused, to be our Queen Esther everywhere and anywhere in the Presidential Villa and should not be weary because you are there for such a time as this to fulfil a divine mandate and purpose.





“As your office requires, millions of Nigerians are waiting for your impact on their lives. The hope of the indigent, the hopeless, the orphans, the unskilled and so on, must be renewed and fulfilled in your time as the mother of a new Nigeria,” the statement said.

Hon. Edwards also called on Nigerians to expect good governance devoid of nepotism, ethnic bias and exclusion.

He said: “What Nigerians are expecting are good and clear policies, bold and courageous with long-term benefits.

“As Natives, we are ready for the difficult decisions that will transform our country and turn the economy around, with quick interventions that can cushion the effects on citizens as well as protect the poor.”