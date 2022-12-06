Ignore call for 5-day sit-at-home, IPOB tells South East residents

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked residents of the South-East to ignore a call in a video by a faceless account ordering the people of the area to stay at home for five days.

The faceless individual who claimed to be a Biafra agitator had ordered for sit-at-home in the South-East on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th of December, adding that anybody that ignores the ordered would face death.

But IPOB on Tuesday disowned the announcement in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

IPOB said it did not issue such order, stating that those who declared the order were miscreants, senseless and jobless people.

The group maintained that concerned about people’s plight, it could not have issued such “brainless and uncaring” 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer residents during a critical time when people were trying to makeup in their businesses for the year.

The group’s statement read in part, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.

“IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Every Biafran and residents in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.

“IPOB who is concerned about our people cannot issue such brainless and uncaring 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to make up in their businesses for the year.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“The conception of consecutive 5-day sit-at-home by a Nigeria agent and his sponsors is to show the level of wickedness and hatred they have against our people. Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra freedom. How wicked!

“Again, every one has his or her rights to go and collect his or her PVC from their polling and registration centre without molestations. IPOB never boycott election and has nothing to do with Nigeria’s shambolic elections.

“Our people should be prepared and ready to confront any fool who dares to enforce such wicked sit-at-home. Moreso, ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers will be out on these dates to protect our people and the markets.

“Biafran youths should also be ready to confront anybody who comes to force them to close their businesses on these days.

“The idiots who are issuing this brazen sit-at-home order should know that IPOB leadership has never authorized anyone to issue order of such magnitude in Biafraland, therefore, it will not work out for them.

“Our people should go to their businesses without fear. IPOB has put the agendists and their foot soldiers in Biafra land on check.

“Biafra restoration is moving well and we must exit this cage called Nigeria by the grace of Elohim.”