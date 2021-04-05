Igini mourns Odumakin, says a patriot is gone

Mike A. Igini, Commissioner for Independent National Electoral Commission in, Akwa Ibom State, has described the death of Yinka Odumakin “as a rude shock of monumental proportion.”

In a statement, Igini said, “Comrade Yinka Odumakin’s death is not only a personal irreplaceable loss but a huge loss to the nation.”

Igini said, “Odumakin is an embodiment of commitment to the success of the Nigerian project and demonstrated it with integrity during epochal events such as the Save Nigeria Project and the call for electoral reforms, where he exhibited how the human agency can make or mar the destiny of a nation.

“We cannot question God but the death of Yinka Odumakin is a painful reality. No words can sufficiently console us of his loss and the pains of his passing.

“My family joins his beloved wife Comrade Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, his family and the entire nation in grief over the loss of a Patriot.

“He never betrayed the values and principles of the common good but rather demonstrated the courage of conviction to remain true to them.

“He did his best, he gave his all to have a society where there will be an opportunity for all and responsibility from all.

“By his commitment to the enthronement of equity, fairness and justice to all, he engrafted enduring values of love and equity in the hearts of all.

“Yinka Odumakin will leave in our hearts for all times. Rest in peace until we meet again.”

