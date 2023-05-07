THE Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Umuahia Diocese says, Igbos have become the endangered specie among other tribes in Nigeria.

This assertion was contained in the state of the nation address by Bishop Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, Bishop of Umuahia Diocese on the 3rd Session of the 10th Synod, at St. Silas Anglican Church, Old Umuahia, last Friday.

“How long will this continue? They are killing us and at the same time, we are helping them to kill ourselves. We must say no to this ugly development. We call on our elites and political leaders including, religious leaders to immediately commence bridge-building among Igbos and Igbos and between the Igbos and the rest of the country, Bishop Ibeabuchi queried.

The synod also reviewed underdevelopment in the south east, noting, “The South Eastern part of Nigerla can be the Japan of Africa if given the right attention. Unfortunately, our people prefer the development of other regions rather than the East. We call on all well-meaning sons and daughters of the South East to look homeward. We can do it. The insult and intimidations are getting out of hands. Please, come home and let us re-build the economy of the South East to the glory of God”.

The synod requested the Federal Government to seek a political solution to the problem of the South East and to immediately release Mazi Nnamdi Kalu from detention, stating, “Clearly, the present administration of President Mohamadu Buhari carefully excluded this region from the affairs of the nation and at the same time forcing everyone to remain silent. We want to advise the Federal Government to kindly release our son especially now that he is in dare need of medical attention”.

The Synod said it is laughable terming IPOB as a terrorist organization and called on the Government and security agencies “to rise up to their responsibilities, go after the criminals and hoodiums/unknown gunmen parading as IPOB within and around our land”.

The incessant attacks on the assets of Ndigbo in other parts of the country in the presence of law enforcement agents, the Synod said “are grossly unacceptable and inconsistent with their job description”.

“The suppression, intimidation, harassment of Ndi Igbo has gotten to its peak. How can markets and properties be burnt down in broad day light without anybody being arrested? How can hoodlums parade openly across Lagos, Abuja and other cities, going after people for voting a candidate of their choice, even to the extent of intimidating people against voting for a particular candidate during the just concluded elections?

“This is madness and arrant nonsense. It is very worrisome by the open and fearless threats of violence at some quarters in times like this and the helpless stand of those who should maintain peace and order in the society. Most worrisome is using state security outfit for the violation of our constitution”, the Synod noted.

It prayed the incoming Government at the federal level to critically look into the petroleum subsidy removal cankerworm and make the right decision for the entire country, advising that measures must be put in place urgentty in order to alleviate the suffering and hardship on Nigerians, adding “Petroleum products must be made available for citizens”.

The Synod vehemently condemned calls for interim administration in Nigeria as “the worst democracy is better than the best Military Government” and condemned the DSS for heating up the polity, adding “Attempt to blow issues out of proportion in order to defend the Government in power or to silence the opposition is grossly unacceptable”.





While congratulating Dr. Alex Otti on his victory as Abia governor – elect, the Synod requested those who won in the last general elections in the state to be magnanimous in victory, urging Dr. Otti, “As you get ready for swearing in on the 29” of March, 2023 we want you to know that the expectations on you and your administration are beyond comprehension.

“Abians will not tolerate excuses from you having known nowâ€™that they can choose their leaders. It is a new dawn in Abia State”.

