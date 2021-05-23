Igbolofin family is entitled to Ilogbo-Ekiti traditional ruler’s stool —Agbetuyi, 100-year-old head of ruling house

Chief David Agbetuyi is the Salaro of Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido\Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State and head of the Oke Owa Ruling House in the community. The 100-year-old community leader tells ‘YOMI AYELESO in this interview, the history behind the kingship and other issues relating to traditional stool in the town.

How many monarchs have been installed in the community and how were the processes of installation?

Well, we have had sixteen traditional rulers in Ilogbo-Ekiti, the current one is the 16th. The first king happened to be our great grandfather. The history behind this town and people is very synonymous. The aborigines of this town including our forefathers had a dispute with other settlers and he left with his deity and a masquerade which he was with all the time. He now went in the company of his followers seeking a greener pasture but could not find rest as he was being disturbed by raiders. So he journeyed back home and on his way, a hunter called Olotin saw him and decided to accompany him back home. On getting home, they met a man building a house and the man›s name was Chief Ejemu who persuaded him to stop until he finished his house. Thereafter, they all agreed to come together to take an oath. Each brought forward his deity, Chief Ejemu with his Oracle and my father with his masquerade and they worshipped them with three Kolanuts. Chief Ejemu urged the other settlers known as Olofin to follow my father and pronounced him king by the agreement between him and Ejemu and they agreed to rotation.

Which of the families is on the throne at the moment?

It is the Owalesa dynasty. But you see, kings that have been sitting on the throne now are purely from Oyo and not even the original settlers of this town and they don›t even want us to ascend the throne of our fathers again which is quite unfortunate because our family (Igbolofin) is the first to be crowned king in this town.

If there should be a need for a new king, which family should be considered to present a candidate?

Well, they have been denying us the opportunity to present a king since the first to the sixteenth monarch now. The next king should be from the Igbolofin dynasty if it is going to follow the normal and ideal process. They had ganged up against our family despite being the first in line.

But why was your family and dynasty denied the chance to present a candidate for the throne and what steps are you taking to correct the perceived injustice?

It is purely the handwork of mischief makers and rebellious people. It is common knowledge that when a monarch joins his ancestor, there will be a series of meetings and all royal families will be contacted to present a suitable candidate for the vacant stool. There will be wide range consultations and all concerned families will be contacted for necessary action. But it is quite unfortunate that our family was not informed with the selection of previous kings even up to the present one. We have been relegated from the scheme of things and we are not happy and that is just the truth.

You have been around now for a century, can you confirm if the Igbolofin family has ever produced a king?

Yes! The first king came from our family. Oba Ejemu crowned our father as first king after the settlement of their initial dispute. He was called Famurewa Omo Oye (a Prince). Omo Oye was the name we were widely known and that is why all Osun people are called Omo Oye but it is funny to see the Owalesa dynasty claiming Omo Oye which never belonged to them. That title is ours right from inception.

Do we have anybody in the family who can testify and also present evidence to back your claims?

Yes of course, there are people who know this story that we are the first family to be king in this town. That place you met me when you came was the Gbagede (public square) where a king is always unveiled. It is the Ancestral ground. I was told recently how they arranged for an Oyo man to be crowned king.

How do you think the perceived injustice you identified can be corrected?

Well, whenever the present king joins his ancestors, we pray he lives long, we will all struggle for it lawfully and it should come to our family this time around too. We will also present suitable and qualified person to contest for the throne. We are not saying we are the only Royal family entitled to the throne; but what we want is fairness, equity and justice. We should not be denied our rights and access to the throne. The other Royal families should take note of this. We will go through the necessary process to fight for it. There is civilization already and we will not hesitate to take advantage of it. It is time to bring the crown home again.

How do you think the Ekiti State Government can help in resolving the current situation?

Anyway, it is true that we have presented our case to the government and we believe once the government sees the truth, they will help us in getting justice. We are the first and it is only fair we are allowed again after so many years. We have our history books to support our claims and for proper verification and government will see that this family has every right to ascend the throne. Those in the Owalesa family should not answer «Omo Oye». We are the real Omo Oye of the Osun people. Whatever Artefacts, cultural emoluments and festivals in that palace were brought by our father, the first king of this town, including Ancestral bell, Osanyin deity, masquerade and Ojija, and since then nothing has been added to it. The first Palace was demolished because of erosion and the current one was built during the first tenure of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

Was the family not consulted before enthroning the present king?

No. They never consulted us but they went behind our back to meet one of our illustrious son who resides in Lagos. They tried persuading him but that one being a Christian refused because of his religious status. He told them his religion will not permit him to be king.

Are you saying they ought to have come back to you even after your kinsman declined the offer?

Yes he is not the only qualified and suitable candidate we have in the family. That is the rebellion and hatred I was talking about. They never informed me or any other family members before they embarked on the journey because I would have followed them but they played a fast game on us.

