Igbokoda crash: NAF to hold memorial service for victims

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced plans to hold a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony on November 26, 2026, in honour of personnel who lost their lives in the October 5 aircraft accident at Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The announcement was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, the ceremony will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, where bereaved families, colleagues, friends and members of the Air Force community will gather to pay their last respects to the deceased.

The NAF also disclosed that it had recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crashed aircraft, alongside wreckage fragments and other relevant evidence from the accident site.

It said data retrieved from the recorder was being analysed and would contribute to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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According to the statement, “the investigation is progressing in collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Air Force said it remained committed to ensuring that the investigation met the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and accountability, while supporting the independent technical processes required to establish the cause of the accident.

It added that recovery operations had yielded several human remains and aircraft fragments, while efforts to identify the recovered remains were ongoing.

The statement noted that the recovery exercise had been challenging because of the swampy nature of the terrain and the depth to which some of the aircraft wreckage had penetrated the ground.

The NAF further disclosed that it was working with relevant agencies to address environmental concerns arising from the recovery operations and ensure appropriate remediation after the exercise.

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of the bereaved families, the Service said it would continue to provide them with support throughout the period.

It also acknowledged the cooperation of relevant agencies, host communities and other stakeholders who had supported the recovery and investigation efforts.

The Air Force assured the public that it would pursue a thorough investigation, responsible environmental management and a dignified remembrance of all those who died in the accident.