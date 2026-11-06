Igbokoda crash: NAF recovers cockpit voice recorder

…as recovery, investigation continue

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded further progress in the recovery and investigation of the ATR-42 aircraft accident in Igbokoda, Ondo State, with the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Friday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement disclosed that the recovered box was “confirmed intact by technical teams from the NAF and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). Part of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), commonly referred to as the black box, was also retrieved”, while efforts to locate and recover its remaining portion continue.

It further added that “additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains have also been recovered.

According to the statement, “operations are ongoing in the challenging swamp terrain, with teams working to retrieve outstanding components and facilitate the necessary technical examinations.

“The investigation is being conducted with due diligence to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based findings”.

It clarified that “the recovery process also involves careful attention to the proper handling of human remains, with the Directorate of Identification and Classification (DIC) undertaking the necessary procedures for proper identification.

It also pointed out that “the NAF has sustained engagements with the families of the victims, recognising their need for information and support noting that engagement with relevant authorities on environmental concerns raised by the host community also remained an important part of the broader response.

It further noted that while appreciating the public’s concern and interest, the NAF appealed for continued patience and understanding, as these critical processes require time, careful coordination, and professional attention.

According to it, ” the ultimate objective is not only to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident but also to draw the necessary lessons to strengthen flight safety, enhance ongoing airpower operations and further safeguard the lives of personnel and citizens.

The statement reaffirmed that the NAF remained committed to providing verified updates as appropriate.