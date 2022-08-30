Igboho: Appeal Court sets aside N20bn judgement against DSS 

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Igboho Appeal Court DSS ,Igboho preaches against war, Igboho should cater for his health
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday set aside the judgment of an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, which awarded the sum of N20 billion as damages to Yoruba secession agitator and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho against the Department of State Security (DSS).
Reading the lead judgment in a case filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), State Security Service and Director and State Security Service against the judgment of Justice Ladiran Akintola of the lower court, Justice Muslim Hassan held that the lower court acted on the wrong principles of law in awarding the cost to Igboho.
He held further that the judge can’t assess damages claimed by Igboho using his own conceived parameters.
Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

As ASUU Extends Strike Indefinitely…

EMINENT Nigerians and groups on Monday suggested ways out of the strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in February this year as the union extended the exercise indefinitely….

APC Presidential Candidate, Ex-Aspirants Meet Wednesday

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 22 other aspirants who contested last June presidential convention will meet on Wednesday in Abuja….

I’ll Expose Politicians Planning To Continue Looting Nigeria —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to expose politicians who plan to continue the looting of Nigeria’s treasury even as he revealed that some politicians canvassing for votes to win the 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country….

Igboho: Appeal Court sets aside N20bn judgement against DSS

Oyo APC Threatens To Expel Akintola Over Alleged Anti-Party Acts

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari meets APC governors in Aso Rock

Latest News

Buhari meets APC governors in Aso rock

Latest News

Defection: Continue to live in self-denial, Ogun PDP tells APC

Latest News

Alleged cocaine deal: Court denies DCP Abba Kyari bail again

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More