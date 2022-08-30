Igboho: Appeal Court sets aside N20bn judgement against DSS 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday set aside the judgment of an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, which awarded the sum of N20 billion as damages to Yoruba secession agitator and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho against the Department of State Security (DSS).

Reading the lead judgment in a case filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), State Security Service and Director and State Security Service against the judgment of Justice Ladiran Akintola of the lower court, Justice Muslim Hassan held that the lower court acted on the wrong principles of law in awarding the cost to Igboho.

He held further that the judge can’t assess damages claimed by Igboho using his own conceived parameters.

