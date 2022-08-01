Igbo Youth Congress in Kogi inaugurates officers

THE Igbo Youth Congress (IYC) in Kogi state has inaugurated the eight executive officers to run the affairs of the organisation for the next four years.

The inauguration which was held in Lokoja gave opportunity for members of all categories to come together in unity and pledge to uphold the ideals of the organisation.

The newly-inaugurated President, Igbo Youth Congress (IYC), Chief Iweha Onyedikachi Empire, expressed appreciation to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for showing genuine love for the Igbo community residing in the state.

“We are grateful to the governor for being a detribalised governor. He has made Kogi State home away from home for the Igbo community. He even made the venue of Muhamadu Buhari Square available to us free of charge.”

The union’s president appealed to the governor, to look into the tax system with a view to reviewing it downward for ease of doing business in the state.

He also appreciated the governor for making security of lives and property a top priority noting that “no business can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Empire assured the governor of his organisation’s support and loyalty to his government.

Reacting to his new position, Empire promised to make unification of all members resident in the state cardinal principle on which his administration would operate in the next four years, adding that he and his team would steer the affairs of the Igbo Youth Congress.

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”





“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

