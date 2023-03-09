Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

Igbos living and doing business in Rivers State have endorsed Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the coming governorship election.

The Igbos comprising those living in Oyigbo Local Government area, Ikuokwu motors spare parts dealer and the electrical/electronic dealers at Iloabuchi also donated N20 Million to Cole in support of his efforts to emerge as the next governor of Rivers State.

The groups announced their position at an interactive stakeholders meeting of Igbo residents (Ndi-Igbo) in Port Harcourt, convened by Dr Calistus Nwachukwu.

Mr Ifeanyi Umezurike, Chairman of Oba Town Union resident in the state, announced the donation of the N20 million as a support for a successful campaign of the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Umezurike who disclosed that Tonye Cole is their nephew (sister’s daughter), said the Igbos would come out en-masse to support his victory at the polls.

In his response the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tonye Cole stated that the future of the state was at stake and therefore appealed to Rivers people, especially the Igbo residents to give him their votes on March 18, for a stable economy and sustained development of the state.

He said that until a right leader from the APC takes over office on May 29, the development of the state would remain at stake.

He said they had told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to disappoint the people in the March 11 election, adding that if errors were noted in the February 25 national elections in the state, this time every voter will protect their votes.

“The future of Rivers state is at stake. I again said the future of Nigeria is at stake. Election is about democracy and giving people the right to express themselves.

“On February 25, that day will go down on the history of Rivers state, as a day the Igbos expressed themselves loudly. I want you not to be ashamed, you spoke loudly and everybody knows what happened.

“Many people have died in the course of this call for democracy, many people have died from different tribes. Igbos lost their lives as well in this country and in this Rivers state.

“You have stood by me, I thank you. But it is not enough. We have two days to make sure that every Igbo man in this state comes out to vote. By Friday night everybody will know that ‘Ndi-Igbo’ has identified with Tonye Cole and APC”.