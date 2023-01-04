Igbinedon a source of inspiration to Nigerians –Gov Obaseki

THE Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has described the Esama of Benin kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as a source of inspiration to Nigerians.

Obaseki gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen at the residence of Igbinedion shortly after the yearly Morning Dew thanksgiving service organised at the instance of Igbinedion.

The state governor said the nation needs an elder-statesman like Igbinedion who will always be consulted for direction, noting that he (Igbinedion) had been inspiring.

“We pray for a leader like Igbinedion who has been a source of inspiration to us and has provided leadership and direction.

“So, I am here this morning to wish Chief and his household a happy and prosperous New Year”, Obaseki said.

Earlier in his message entitled “My year of greater glory” taken from Haggai 2: 9, the Senior Pastor, God’s Historic Chapel, Stephen Chika, called on Nigerians to clean up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so as to get the right leaders that will steer the ship of the country in the right direction.

“I want everybody here seated to sharpen his or her PVC because the time has come for you to decide the fate of this nation.

“There are people sitting on the glory of this nation but I am here to let you know that God’s greater glory will take over the affairs of this country,” he said.

He said this year, God is looking for visionary leaders, noting that such leaders abound the country, hence Nigerians should use their PVCs to get the right people on board.

“We still have some good leaders in this country that are affecting the lives of people and we need to single them out and get them in the ship,” Pastor Chika said.





Chika averred further that the Esama is a replica of God on earth and lauded him for building a Catholic Church in Okada.

In his remarks, Chief Igbinedion said as January begins of every year while December climaxes it, it is imperative to begin it with prayers to God.

“We have disembarked. I have always said January is to begin a journey while December is to disembark from a journey.

“I thank everybody who has come and may God bless you all,” he said.

In her vote of thanks, Lady Cheery Igbinedion, wife of Chief Igbinedion, admired her husband’s dedication and commitment to the things of God which she said humbled her so much.

She called on Nigerians to always look up God in difficult times, noting that He has always shown up whenever they (the household of Igbinedion) call on Him in their difficult times.