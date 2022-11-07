Igbinedion’s varsity to graduate 691 at 20th convocation

The Management of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State has disclosed that a total of 691 students of the university will be awarded various degrees in its 20th convocation ceremony scheduled for this weekend.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that 13 students graduated with first class, 248 with second class upper, 215 with second class lower, and 81 with unclassified degree (Pharmacy).

Others are 184 postgraduate degrees, 40 doctorate degrees, 82 Master’s degrees and 12 Postgraduate degrees

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye made the disclosure during a press briefing yesterday in Okada Town.

He said that the convocation ceremonies of the first Private University in Nigeria would run from Friday, November 11-13, 2022, beginning with the first convocation Lecture titled “Transitioning to Sustainable Higher Education in Africa through Business Partnership”, to be delivered by Mr David Smith, Chairman, British Africa Business Alliance d the award of first degree and prizes.

He added that the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency Kabine Komara is expected to deliver the second lecture of the convocation christened: “Reflections on Educational Standards and Quality: The African Perspective” on Saturday 12, 2022, which according to the VC would be followed by the award of Higher Degrees and conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on two distinguished Nigerians.

Prof. Ezemonye revealed that the General Overseer/Founder of the Believers Love World Ministries (Christ Embassy), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Princess (Mrs.) Rosemary Osula-Atu would be conferred with honorary Doctorate Degrees following their contributions to societal development.

Reviewing the 2022 academic standing of the school, Prof. Ezemonye disclosed that the Medical Laboratory Science of Nigeria (MLSCN), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), National Universities Commission (NUC) and Council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) granted full accreditations to the various programmes in the school.

He said: “Arising from the successful Resource Verification conducted in 2021 by the National Universities Commission, for migration from Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) to Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D), the University has commenced admission into the Pharm. D. programme with effect from 2021/2022 academic session.

“The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria granted full accreditation for our MBBS programme for another five years and the council similarly approved an increase in the admission quota for MBBS from 75 to 120”

The Vice-chancellor disclosed further that the NUC recently approved an additional six undergraduates and five postgraduate programmes in the institution.

Ezemonye enumerated partnership and collaborations, Research and Development, Infrastructural Development, Staff Development, cyber security international stakeholders forum, stakeholders engagement, and Corporate Social Responsibility as some of the areas in the school have recorded giant strides.

