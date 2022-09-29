Igbinedion Varsity to absorb Nigeria medical students from Ukraine

Respite has come the way of Nigerian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine as Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Okada, near Benin, Edo state has concluded plans to absolve them.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye who disclosed this in Okada during a birthday lecture in honour of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, stated that the university had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two universities in the Eastern European country to absorb students who are out of school as a result of the ongoing war against Russian.

Professor Ezemonye, however refused to disclose the total number of affected students but said that the exchange programme is aimed at exposing the students to formidable learning experiences targeted at producing global leaders.

He said: “We have signed an MOU with two Ukrainian universities to absorb students of the universities displaced by the dispute between Ukraine and Russia.”

He added that the exchange of students with the foreign institutions was in line with the effort at intensifying the internationalisation of the pedagogical profile through partnerships.

He described Chief Igbinedion as an asset to Nigeria whose contributions to national development, especially in the education sector, had opened up vista for private institutions.

