Igbinedion varsity bags 2022 HUAWEI Best Academy Award

A Chinese Multinational Technology Corporation, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, will today award Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), as the 2022 Best Huawei Academy.

A statement signed by the Registrar of IOU, Friday Benji Bakare, and made available to newsmen in Edo state said that the recognition is part of activities of Huawei Technologies to mark 2022/2023 ‘Huawei National ICT Competition Award Ceremony”

Bakare noted that the award is significant and a true reflection that the University’s Smart Campus Wide Digital transformation is globally acclaimed.

He disclosed that the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, will also be honoured with an award of the “Most Supportive Vice Chancellor for the Year 2022 at the ceremony”

The statement read: “Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited (a Chinese multinational technology Corporation) is set to honour Igbinedion University, Okada Huawei Academy with the Prize of the Best Academy for the Year 2022.

“The recognition which is contained in a letter from Huawei Technologies dated 8th December 2022 addressed to the Vice Chancellor, is part of the activities lined up by Huawei Technologies to mark the 2022-2023 Huawei National ICT Competition Award Ceremony scheduled to take place at The Fraiser Suite, Abuja on 19th December 2022.

“The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, is also to be honoured with an award as the Most Supportive Vice Chancellor for the Year 2022 at the ceremony.

“It is significant that IUO Smart Campus Wide digital transformation is globally acclaimed”.

