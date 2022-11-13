Igbinedion University renames Teaching Hospital after Chris Oyakhilome

Following his contributions to humanity and national development, the founder of Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on Saturday renamed the University’s Teaching Hospital after the spiritual leader and founder of Believers Loveworld Incorporated (Christ Embassy), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The popular pastor was also on the day bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Science (D.Sc) by the University.

Addressing the people at the Institution’s 20th Convocation and honorary award ceremony on Saturday at Okada Town, Chief Igbinedion said the awardee was selected owing to his unflinching support for the advancement of the society.

He said he was elated to rename the IOU hospital to “Chris Oyakhilome Teaching Hospital” from its former “Igbenedion University Teaching Hospital.

In his short remark delivered by the former state governor and Deputy Chancellor of the institution, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, the Esama, congratulated the graduands and advised them to make maximum use of their training in the school.

Responding, Past Chris Oyakhilome, thanked the Igbinedion and management of the school for finding him worthy of the recognition.

He recounted his experiences with the Esama of Benin who he described as a man of an uncommon faith in the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ, stressing that he (Chris) has been touched and impacted by IUO’s honourable Chancellor human dispositions.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah, lauded the graduates for their feats achieved, describing them as remarkable achievements.

The Vice Chancellor of the IUO, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, said in its resolve to improve its research and performance, the University has joined the Web of Science, Google Scholar, Research gate and Academia to increase the international visibility of all research work done by the academic staff.

Ezemonye revealed that the school in the past four academic sessions has trained over three thousand (3,000) students across the colleges of the school upon introduction to Technology Essentials (IT-Essentials), where the students are getting an industrial certificate after training.

The former Prime Minister and guest lecturer, H.E. Kabine Komara, in his presentation themed: “Reflections on Educational Standards and Quality: The African Perspective” asserted that IUO is a flagship not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

