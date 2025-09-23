Igbara-Oke General Hospital: Ondo govt reaffirms commitment to quality healthcare

The Ondo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality healthcare services across the state, clarifying reports about the condition of Igbara-Oke General Hospital in Ifedore Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, in a statement, said that contrary to claims of abandonment and inadequate staffing, the hospital is fully functional and adequately manned with 138 personnel across key departments.

According to him, the hospital currently has seven doctors, three optometrists, two dental officers (one seconded to the Dental Headquarters), 27 nurses including the Head Nurse Supervisor, seven pharmacy technicians, seven laboratory scientists, eight laboratory technicians, among others.

Dr. Ajaka explained that the facility is also powered by solar energy supported by an inverter system, which ensures sustainable electricity supply to minimise downtime in service delivery. He added that the government has been consistently investing in human resources, infrastructure, and medical equipment across secondary health facilities, including Igbara-Oke.

He reassured residents of Ifedore and neighbouring communities that pregnant women and other patients have access to skilled healthcare professionals, stressing that the government remains committed to strengthening services at the hospital.

“The Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration places high premium on the health and wellbeing of our people. Igbara-Oke General Hospital is not a symbol of neglect, but a working healthcare facility staffed with competent personnel who are daily serving the needs of our citizens. We will continue to improve infrastructure and service delivery in line with our vision for a healthier Ondo State,” Dr. Ajaka said.

The Commissioner, however, acknowledged that like many public health institutions nationwide, there are areas requiring improvement and assured that the ministry is addressing them through ongoing reforms and partnerships.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

