Sarkin Fulani of Igangan in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State, Seriki Salihu Abdulkadir, has denied conniving with kidnappers operating in the area as alleged by Mr Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Speaking with journalists at a press conference in Ilorin on Thursday, Abdulkadir also denied any knowledge about the killing of one Dr Aborode in Igangan.

AbdulKadir, who said that all the allegations against him by Igboho were aimed at getting the Fulani out of Igangan and other parts of Yoruba land, adding that “my family and I have been living in Igangan for over 50 years without any challenges from anybody either in Igangan or any other places.”

He, therefore, called on the Emirs and other traditional rulers in the 19 northern states to come to the rescue of the Fulani residents in the South-West.

He also called on the federal government to probe the burning of his house, vehicles and the killing of seven of his men in Igangan by alleged agents of Igboho.

“When a Fulani boy named Omomogeto was reported to me that he raped someone, I told the vigilante to arrest the Fulani boy. When he was arrested, I investigated the matter and discovered that he committed the offence, I handed him over to the family of the victim. Also, a young lady was raped by an indigene of Igangan last year to the extent that the young lady died in Igangan, nothing was done to the man who raped the young lady.

“There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I will not send people to go and look at the farm that was destroyed. If discovered that it’s true, I will order the Fulani to pay money to the farmers; i.e the Agoro family in Igangan and many more. I have a record where I’m recording the issues affecting the farmers.

“On the issue of killing of one Dr Aborode, I don’t know anything about it. Where Dr Aborode was killed is very far from my village. It’s about two hours drive to my village; you will pass through Igangan town before you get to where I am.

“Finally, I want the federal government to investigate this matter and anyone found guilty should face the law. My houses, 12 vehicles belonging to myself, my children and some visitors were burnt and seven of my people were killed. The corpses of two were yet-to-be-found and some of my animals were carted away.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.