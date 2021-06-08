Igangan mayhem will be last of such ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, visited Igangan and families of victims, assuring that such mayhem in the community will be the last.

Accepting responsibility for the incident, Makinde said his administration had identified its failures and aspects of its security architecture that was not working.

While promising to fix lapses in the state’s security architecture, Makinde said he will henceforth be responsible for the effective operations of vigilante, local hunters and others providing security for Igangan.

He however enjoined Igangan residents not to take laws into their hands and demanded some more time to implement his plans regarding security across the state.

Makinde said: “I accept responsibility for not doing what I should do to allow what happened here. I beg you and I am here to say that this is the last time that such thing will happen here. When things get to a point where a mosquito perches on a delicate part of the body, we deal with it smartly.

“I have told your Chairman that the governor will be responsible for the vigilante and other local hunters providing security in the town.

“But I beg you to give us the opportunity to do what is right to ensure that this kind of convergence on security issues in Igangan won’t happen again. It will be a thing of the past. Don’t take the law into your hands.

“We have identified where there were failures and I want you to hold me accountable. I can’t run to Abuja because there are certain things we put in place in the state that should work but are not working.

“Please give me time and we will resolve it. As long as there is life, there is hope.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.Igangan mayhem will be last of such ― Makinde

Igangan mayhem will be the last of such ― Makinde