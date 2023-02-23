Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman has deployed a new Commissioner of Police, Peter Abayomi to Osun state for free and fair 2023 elections in the state.

The state police command public relations officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that the police commissioner was posted to the Command for election duty and resumed office on Wednesday in fulfillment of the resolve of the IGP Alkali Baba Usman to enable the conduct of smooth, free, fair, credible and violence-free 2023 General elections.

The newly deployed commissioner of police has, however, scheduled a crucial and strategic stakeholder meeting with all the registered Political Party leaders, Aspirants/Contestants (Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly) to crucial and strategic stakeholders meeting for Friday, February 24th on Friday this week at the state police headquarters in Osogbo.