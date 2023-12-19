Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday ordered that, with effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, the 20th of December, 2023, the curfew imposed on the warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu in Irepodun local government, Osun state, over communal clashes be lifted forthwith.

The governor, who gave the order in a statement signed by Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, directed that everybody should go about their normal private and business transactions without any hindrance or restriction of any kind in the two communities, with effect from tomorrow.

According to the statement, “Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has viewed with satisfaction the return of peace to the Ifon and Ilobu communities in the Irepodun local government area.”

“To this end, the curfew earlier imposed by the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his Executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state is hereby lifted with immediate effect beginning from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 20, 2023.”

“While the Osun State Government truly acknowledges that lasting peace and order may seem to have been restored, 24-hour surveillance should still be strictly observed and maintained by the eagle-eyed joint security task force in the two communities.”

“The government uses this opportunity to once again thank and appreciate all those who, in one way or another, contributed to the restoration of peace and order before, during, and after the unfortunate communal skirmishes.

“Finally, the Osun State Government wishes all and sundry a merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 in advance in the two communities and Osun State at large, ” he submitted.

