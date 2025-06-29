Ifeoluwa Oladeji inducted into ISBMPA 2025 Hall of Fame, receives distinguished fellowship doctorate

Ifeoluwa Oladeji Solomon has been inducted into the prestigious 2025 Hall of Fame of the Institute of Strategic Business Management and Public Administration (ISBMPA), Ghana, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s real estate sector and economic development.

The honour was conferred with an Honorary Distinguished Fellowship Doctorate in Real Estate Development and Entrepreneurship Sustainability, celebrating his visionary leadership and transformative impact.

The official investiture ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, and brought together key stakeholders in business, development, and public administration across the continent. During the event, the ISBMPA Governing Council and Advisory Board described Oladeji as a patriotic and exemplary leader, whose strategic efforts continue to shape the future of real estate in Nigeria and beyond.

Oladeji, the Co-founder and Strategy Lead at Landnest Homes & Properties, has played a pioneering role in advancing access to affordable property ownership. Since launching Landnest in 2017, he has championed a dynamic, people-focused approach to housing, positioning real estate as a catalyst for national development and individual empowerment.

Established in 2008, ISBMPA is a globally respected Ghana-based institution that supports leadership and institutional growth across Africa. Through its programs and recognitions, the institute aims to build capacity for strategic business management and public administration across the continent.

With his 2025 Hall of Fame induction, Ifeoluwa Oladeji joins an elite group of changemakers whose work continues to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, leaders, and development advocates across Africa.

