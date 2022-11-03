Ifeanyi’s death: Davido, Chioma getting stronger now — Pastor Adegboyega

A Nigerian UK-based pastor and founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), Tobi Adegboyega has said that popular Nigerian artist, Davido and his fiancee Chioma are getting stronger now.

The entire nation was thrown into a mourning state after the news of the death of their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who drowned while swimming in the singer’s pool.

Ever since the tragic event, all and sundry have been sending condolences to Davido, his partner Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family.

The current state of mind of the singer and Chioma has, however, been unknown to many as the singer nor his wife have made any public appearances or posts on social media since the ugly incident.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Pastor Adegboyega who is a close ally of the singer said Davido and his fiance, Chioma are getting stronger now.

According to him, he has spoken with Davido for the second time and from their conversation, the singer and his wife are getting stronger and rising.

“Spoke to the N01 OBO, second time. He is getting stronger, he is rising, they are both getting stronger. We thank God,” he posted.

While praying for the singer in another post, the pastor shared a picture with Davido and captioned it, “Going to rise from this stronger, more glorious and giving more hope and strength to more people 001.”