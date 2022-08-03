Ifeanyi Ubah donates N500m to Anambra govt to boost security

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah has made a donation of N500 million to the Anambra State government, to support the fight against insecurity.

Ubah made the pledge during a visit to Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo at the Anambra State government house on Tuesday evening in Awka, the state capital.

The senator however made specifications on how the money would be spent.

Tribune Online reports that Anambra had for over a year been under the tight grip of criminals, who kidnap, kill and steal from residents until lately when Soludo fought back.

Ubah in a press release signed by Head, Media and Strategic Communications to the senator, Mr Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, Ubah also explained how the funds would be used.

The senator was quoted as saying to the governor, “It takes a secured environment for sustainable infrastructural development to take root, in the coming months.

“I will complement your efforts with a series of interventions aimed at curbing capital flight from the zone and restoring confidence in our people to return home and help in recovering our economy.”

Stating how the funds would be spent, Ubah said N200million will be spent on the training of security personnel and provision of the latest security communication gadgets for Anambra South vigilante groups.

He added that N300million would be for the provision of solar lights to further illuminate and strengthen the security architecture in Anambra South Senatorial District.

He said the promise would all be implemented in the next three months.

