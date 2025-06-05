IFAIMA Global Conference: The morning after

The IFAIMA Global Conference, themed “Innovating for the Future of Aeronautical Information Management,” came to a close in Abuja last Thursday, leaving behind a trail of positivity and newfound appreciation for Nigeria.

The conference drew approximately 270 participants from across the globe, with the aim of promoting innovation and collaboration in the aviation industry.

Held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja from May 27 to 29, 2025, the event provided a platform for industry stakeholders to share experiences, expertise, and best practices in Aeronautical Information Management.

Delegates were treated to expert presentations, open discussions, and networking sessions, all focused on driving progress and improvement in the aviation industry. The conference featured a range of topics, including digital transformation, innovation, and safety in Aeronautical Information Management.

The epochal event also highlighted initiatives such as the Aeronautical Information Management Automation Project (AIMAP) and System Wide Information Management (SWIM), which are designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of aeronautical information management.

One of the key outcomes of the conference was the correction of negative impressions about Nigeria. Delegates were impressed by the country’s beauty, allure, and hospitality, and praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership.

Bateeze Daniel from Uganda said what he had been reading about Nigeria melted when he was confronted by the serenity and beauty of the nation’s capital city, Abuja. “I am so proud of the people and government of Nigeria for a country well structured and occupied by good people,” he said.

Igor Kovacic, who came from Slovenia, said: “nature corrected all negative impression I had about Nigeria as I got here to meet your people, the beautiful capital city and the humility of your minister, Festus Keyamo and the hospitality of the good people of your country. I am so proud of Nigeria.”

And to Foinando Guig from Peru: “Nigeria is now my second home. I am going to seek for dual citizenship. The people here are good. You have good leadership in your President, Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, is a forward-looking leader. I commend what he is doing in your aviation sector and I commend the people of Nigeria too; there has been no dull moment from the airport till now. I am here for the first time but now I will be coming.”

The very exhaustive conference had emphasized the importance of digital transformation and innovation in Aeronautical Information Management. It also highlighted the need for industry stakeholders to embrace new technologies and approaches to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of aeronautical information management. The event fostered collaboration and innovation in the aviation industry, with a focus on safety, infrastructure development, and support for local operators.

In no small measure, the IFAIMA Global Conference has positioned Nigeria as a major player in the global aviation industry, showcasing the country’s commitment to innovation and collaboration.

But the success of the global conference is due to the hard work and dedication of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC led by Comrade Kabir Yahaya Gusau and his workaholic team.

The team worked so hard with the support of government and other corporate organisations to ensure a befitting outing that drew encomium from delegates.

And at the end, the get-together succeeded in highlighting the potential for Nigeria’s aviation industry to drive economic growth and development. With the right investment and support, the industry could become a major contributor to the country’s GDP and create new opportunities for Nigerians.

The government’s commitment to investing in aviation infrastructure and promoting innovation and collaboration in the industry is a positive step in this direction.

As the industry looks to the future, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead. The IFAIMA Global Conference has set the stage for Nigeria’s aviation industry to take a leading role in shaping the future of Aeronautical Information Management.

And with continued investment and support, the industry is poised for growth and development, and it’s likely that Nigeria will play an increasingly important role in the global aviation industry.

As it were, the conference has been a resounding success, showcasing Nigeria’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in the aviation industry. The event has strongly positioned Nigeria as a major player in the global aviation industry, suggesting that, with the right investment and support, Nigeria’s aviation industry could become a major driver of economic growth and development, creating new opportunities for Nigerians and contributing robustly to the country’s recovering GDP.

READ ALSO: Nigerian aviation lifts as global IFAIMA conference kicks off in Abuja