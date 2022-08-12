IFAD moves to create easy access to agric credit facilities for farmers in Taraba

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) on Friday commenced the training of financial institutions on how to give easy access to agricultural credit facilities to its farmers in Taraba state.

Mr Irimiya Musa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC) noted at the beginning of the three-day training that technical support to financial institutions became imperative due to the fact that rural farmers always find it difficult to get credit for their farm business.

“Most of our farmers find it difficult to work with financial institutions to access credit facilities from them to boost their farm business.

“Some of them do not even know how to open bank accounts, so the training will enable them to fill the gaps and access the right credit facility without hidden charges to expand their farms.

“We want our farmers to be financially inclusive to enhance greater productivity and food security,” The State coordinator explained.

According to Musa, VCDP had a Memorandum of understanding with the financial institutions, saying collaboration would be a win-win situation for both the institutions and farmers because both were trained to be honest and faithful in keeping to the terms of the agreement.

He commended governor Darius Ishaku for the practical demonstration of passion for agriculture by prompt and consistent payment of counterpart funds for VCDP and other programmes.

Mr Jubli Makka, a Consultant to VCDP on Financial inclusion told the participants that the course was meant to enhance their understanding of how financial services can effectively assist the development of the agricultural value chain.

Makka noted that the overall aims of the programme were to ensure food security and also to make agriculture a major contributor to the nation’s economic growth.

