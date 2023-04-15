Famous singer Peter Okoye of P-Square group had said if you want a son like Hakimi, be prepared for a husband like him.

Peter has commented on the divorce drama involving PSG defender Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk.

Peter, on his verified Instagram page, pours out his own opinion on the Hakimi saga,

“My own view and opinion!” You must not agree with me!

If you want a son like Hakimi, You should also be ready to have a husband like him too.”

Recall that the wealthy footballer’s Friday divorce from wife Hiba Abouk was widely reported on social media.

According to reports, the PSG star’s wife requested half of his possessions when she filed for divorce but was told that Hakimi had none because all of his assets were bought in his mother’s name.

Several social media users, mostly males, praised the Moroccan, saying it was the right action.