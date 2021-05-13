If you must travel abroad, make sure it is legit ― Adodo Eddy Osaman, CEO, iGroup Nigeria

Running away from challenges is not the ideal approach to life according to Adodo Eddy Osaman, famously known on Instagram as Eddyosaman.

The Nigerian Canadian, popular for his passion as an advocate of overseas education and scholarship, urged people not to give up whenever they are faced with a challenge that appears to be insurmountable.

He said these via his Instagram posts recently. “Life is a process,” he said, “At any point, you are faced with a challenge, deal with it and once you scale the hurdle you will discover that you have moved up somehow in the ladder of life.”

Eddyosaman also hosts ‘Travel Street Talk’ every Sunday, a talk show streamed across his social media platforms.

“It is a platform where I discussed cogent issues that are important to those intending to study abroad, issues such as scholarships, acceptance rate low GPA. In a recent edition, I addressed a few questions including how do you study abroad with HND/ND? Can you study MSc abroad with 3rd Class? Can you change from one profession to another when studying abroad?” he explained.

He also schooled his social media followers on new immigration pathways to Quebec, which he posted on his Instagram handle, @eddyosaman: “Recently, the government of Quebec announced new immigration pathways to Quebec in a set of pilot programs that will lapse in January 2026.

The programmes are aimed at health workers starting from March 31, Information technology, visual effects and artificial intelligence from April 22, and food processing workers from March 24.”

Speaking further, he said: “There are different legitimate ways of securing scholarship or study visa, but whichever way you chose, the important thing is to ensure that it is legit.”

Eddyosaman also enjoined his followers to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship, pointing out that while he is a training specialist with Teleperformance, the world’s largest customer service company, he is also an entrepreneur.

“I’m also the CEO of iGroup Nigeria, a brand which comprises of iTravel Nigeria, fully registered in Nigeria; iTravel Canada, Atravel brand registered in Ontario, Canada, iStore Nigeria, an e-commerce store and iSMS Nigeria, a bulk SMS company,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

If you must travel abroad, make sure it is legit ― Adodo Eddy Osaman, CEO, iGroup Nigeria

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… If you must travel abroad, make sure it is legit ― Adodo Eddy Osaman, CEO, iGroup Nigeria