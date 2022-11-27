If you hate me now, don’t post my pictures when I am dead, Shan George blows hot

Piqued by the bad blood and fake friendship running relationships among celebrities in Nigeria, veteran actress and movie producer, Shan George has warned that anyone who failed to celebrate her while alive should not bother posting her pictures when she dies.

In a video shared on Sunday evening, the veteran thespian maintained that it is now common among celebrities to quickly post pictures of their colleagues’ death but would not use the same energy to post their works and achievements while they were alive.

Livid George in the one-minute video added that celebrities would turn blind eye to the struggles of their colleagues but they would be the first set of people to start posting pictures of when the person eventually dies.

“I am making this video to warn anybody that has not supported or cheered or celebrated me for once or posted my work but is waiting till the day I die to start shedding crocodile tears and writing needless captions not to bother.

“If anyone is showing me hate now, such a person should not even bother posting my pictures when I die. I will wake up and pursue anyone who tries that with me. If you don’t show me love now, don’t bother posting my pictures when I am no more,” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From World Cup Stage In Qatar, LiveWire Concerts Brings Kizz Daniel To Lagos Since 2019

LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company has announced Kizz Daniel’s first headline concert in Lagos since 2019. The concert tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’…

Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams, Others Emerge Winners At Beatz Awards

It was all glitz and glamour at the seventh edition of the Beatz Awards, held at Muson Centre in Lagos on Saturday, where Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams Asuquo…

NBS Report Tells Story Of FG’s Failed Investment In Nigerians ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has said the revelation of multidimensional poverty recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has clearly explained the failed investment in the Nigerian population by the All Progressives Congress…

Court Restrains FG, Airline Operators From Further Taking Action Over Nigeria Air

The Federal High Court in Lagos has renewed its order directing the Federal Government and domestic airlines to maintain the status quo in their suit concerning the establishment of a proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air…





Obasanjo: Tireless General Back In The Trenches

THERE are not the best of times to be a Nigerian, let alone a Nigerian child. As state governors grow dizzy with rhetoric, articulating visions that lead to nowhere, millions of Nigerian children…

EDITORIAL: The Burning Of INEC Offices

ON November 10, suspected hoodlums razed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, destroying critical election materials…