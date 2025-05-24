Respondents are students of MOLLYVONNE SCHOOLS, Tede, Oyo State.

Abidat Adepoju, 16 years old, SSS 3

If I could create my own robot, I would want it to monitor and detect any form of examination malpractice. We need technology to help maintain the credibility and reputation of our educational system. Such a robot would reduce stress on honest students who study hard and uphold integrity. In conclusion, creating this kind of robot would encourage serious students to focus more on their education and help promote a fair and disciplined learning environment.

Grace Falola, 17 years old, SSS 3

If I could create my own robot, I would design it to handle all household chores like vacuuming, dusting, mopping, cooking, washing dishes, cleaning the oven and fridge, laundry, changing bed sheets, and ironing clothes. My aim is to assist people with disabilities and the elderly who may find these tasks difficult. This robot would improve their quality of life and increase their productivity by taking over time-consuming duties.

Josephine Ogunkunle, 15 years old, SSS 2

I would like to create a robot that supports education and research, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It would teach programming concepts, provide visual feedback, and help students understand coding more easily. My robot would use technologies like artificial intelligence, human-robot interaction, and autonomous systems to enhance learning for both myself and others.

Marvelous Adesope, 17 years old, SSS 3

If I had the opportunity to create a robot, I would design a multi-functional machine to assist in healthcare, education, and daily life. It would provide support and care to people in need, especially those with disabilities. With advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, it would have a positive impact on society by improving the quality of life, promoting independence, and enhancing overall well-being.

Oladoja Raphael, 15 years old, SSS 1

In today’s tech-driven world, I would design a multifunctional personal assistant robot to improve daily life. It would help manage household chores, assist with homework, prepare tests, and provide study materials. It could also gather information and summarise topics for research. My robot would be both a helper and a companion, enhancing personal growth and development.

Moses Atilola, 16 years old, SSS 3

If I could create a robot, I would design it to support the Nigerian military. It would specialise in surveillance, detecting and disposing of explosive devices, and transmitting real-time data. With durability and autonomy, such a robot would improve safety, efficiency, and situational awareness during military operations.

Tajudeen Khadijat, 17 years old, SSS 3

I would create a robot to aid law enforcement in detecting and preventing crimes, using artificial intelligence. It could analyse social media activity, recognise faces and voices, and identify patterns linked to organised crime. It would also track criminal activities on the dark web and detect suspicious phone numbers and IP addresses. This robot could greatly reduce crime rates and strengthen security.

Victor Adesope, 16 years old, SSS 2

My robot would be a personal assistant and educational tool. It would help with my schoolwork, change my bed sheets, iron my clothes, and even offer emotional support through conversations. It would also remind me of appointments and play games with me for relaxation.

Bushirat Azeez, 14 years old, SSS 2

I would create a robot to handle household chores like cleaning and laundry, so I can have more time to focus on my studies. I also want it to provide educational support and help me build confidence in my learning.

