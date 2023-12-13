Honourable Razaq Obe is the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the current controversy surrounding the alleged forged signature of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Some people are calling for your prosecution over the outcome of the forensic reports on the forging of the signature of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The people talking about prosecution are insincere; they are part of a powerful group. This will not worry me; let them go ahead if they say they want to prosecute me. I am set for a long journey with them until they are all jailed. If they go ahead and initiate it, I will be waiting for them. We accused someone of robbery and what he has stolen is still with him, you fail to address that but you’re only bothered about why they are accusing the person. These people are human beings and if they are rational thinkers, they should be worried about the signature of the State Chief Executive being forged by a ring of criminals. So, if they say they want to prosecute me, let them initiate it, let me see who does that. We are all together in the state and I know the enormity and weight of the discovery that we already have, in due time, all would go for it.

Some groups are also calling for investigation into the forensic reports.

Those people calling themselves Ondo Elites Assembly, I can assure you that they are faceless. There is no such group in the state, but they just sprang from nowhere some days ago and such groups are greatly rewarded. I want journalists in the state to do their findings and find out if they are not faceless. If they are not, let them come out and physically challenge me instead of these clandestine activities, using fake organisations and build infrastructure, on hanging on to power and pursuing their egocentric calculations.

But why are you at the forefront of this cause?

One thing I know is that if Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu is faced with the situation we are facing today, he will do exactly what I am doing. He saved a situation like this before. When he was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), he took on the late President Umaru Yar’Adua until power was conferred on the then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan. So, why is the case different? This is a governor that has not been able to perform his duties for many months and things have degenerated to the point where people are forging his signature! I am saying this authoritatively that I have many of his normal signatures and the forged signatures. The security apparatus of this country should note all the people making these comments because they are very desperate.

Are you not afraid that your life might be in danger?

I have already reported to the state Commissioner of Police to provide adequate security around me because those people are so desperate and willing to do anything in order to continue to hold our dear state to ransom. We are not having EXCO meetings for many months because we can only have such meetings if called by the governor as the chairman of the council, or when we have the acting Chairman in the deputy leading. If the deputy governor could call the EXCO meeting and continue to take decisions, there will be no constitutional chaos. The deputy governor has been saying that he has not spoken with his boss since September and not exchanged messages. You still want him to do things by a third party and come out saying, “Governor said this; governor said that.” The governor is in Ibadan; the deputy cannot see him, he cannot talk or communicate with him and we are all in this EXCO. This is the breaking point we are now. The day I spotted the forged signature and confirmed that the signature was forged, I decided to go all out against these jokers to let it be on record that we were there when this took place and we did something. So, we are doing what we must do and whatever they say, I don’t care. I am battle tested, I am trained as a students’ union leader; as a trade unionist, I’ve seen all manner of battles and crises and this is so small compared to the kind of battles I have faced in the past. Here, we stand clearly on the side of truth and fairness. The 1999 Constitution does not allow what is going on in our state where nobody is governing the state; nobody can legitimately authorise any transaction in the state; where people are using forged signature to send fake documents to the state House of Assembly.

I am not making allegations for fun. If they are so persuaded, let them approach the Directorate of the State Security Service (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come and check this signature and find out what Razaq is talking about. If they don’t find what I am saying as being right, let them sentence me to life imprisonment.

The other members of the state cabinet are silent on the forgery allegation. Are they afraid to come out openly or just being loyal to their principal?

Do you know the enormity of what I am doing? This is not an assignment or a role given to an individual. I can tell you that who-is-who in Nigeria have been calling me and encouraging me, praising me on my stand and position. There are members of the EXCO who may not have the kind of document I have, but they are also saying yes, we support you. You see Akinwumi Sowore, Olamide Falana is another lady, criticising the information Commissioner. There are others who are not talking right now but very soon, you will see that so many of the members will be stepping forward with the forged signature they also have. When it’s time, they will also come out with it. So, the DSS, the EFCC should also get the facts for themselves. I will not need to talk again when arrests are made; the facts are there shouting.

Aren’t you afraid you might be eased out of the government?

I am a commissioner to the glory of God. I was not picked from the gutter, I worked for Exxon Mobil, one of the best companies. I left at age 45, I took early retirement to join hands with others to serve my nation and the state. I was paid tens of millions per annum. My payment from where I left to join this government is not comparable to what I am being paid in government. It is not a tenth of what I used to be paid from where I came from; it is just because I want to serve my people. Without being immodest, I can pay fellow commissioner. So, what’s the meaning of ‘they can sack you?’ Some members of the EXCO may feel so bad to come out; that they don’t have the means. That’s their nature but, I can tell you that many of the EXCO members have the same narrative. However, they are just keeping mum and not saying anything. I know patriotism dictates at such a time, there must be someone who will bell the cat and I am happy to be that person who has come out to say no; this is not right! Akeredolu did not authorise it.

In all fairness to this man, he is not the one behind this; Aketi is not behind this; Aketi wouldn’t do all these things they are doing. Do you remember the time of Yar’Adua. Aketi will not do these things. Before now, Aketi will want to travel for one month and hand over to his deputy. No, this is not Aketi!

A lawyer in the state said only the governor can say if his signature has been forged or not. Have you personally spoken with the governor on this?

I don’t think I know anyone talking to the governor. You call the governor’s line, nobody responds; you send messages, nobody replies, this is very unlike of him. I also booked an appointment to meet with him, I didn’t get a reply. Any EXCO member claiming to be talking to him is just telling lies. If you ask any of them, they will claim to talk with Mr Governor two weeks ago; everyone is always speaking with Mr Governor two weeks ago! Mr Governor needs to pay attention to his health and not in a situation where he takes all these political noise, that’s the truth.

I can tell you that the lawyer that is saying that the governor is the only person who can confirm if his signature is forged, is just pitiable. It is pitiable for him to say it’s only the person that has the signature that can say if the signature is forged or not. Anybody can forge any signature but thank God we have forensic experts. Their job is to look at handwriting, they have their tools and methods and they would say if it’s the handwriting or not. So, anybody that is saying it’s only the governor who can confirm, is not right. This same lawyer, who is defending up and down was the lawyer to the state House of Assembly during the botched impeachment process. We don’t worry about such people. I must also remind you that this lawyer is from Kogi State and not from Ondo State. So, we are facing a kind of threat here that Ondo State people should rise up to defend. I can assure you that this situation will not last for so long. It will come to an end and let it be on record where some of us were found at such particular time. I am happy where I am standing and I will defend my position to any level.

