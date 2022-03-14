IEN celebrates fifth anniversary with iconic Òtaj Awards

The Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network (IEN) celebrates her fifth anniversary with the Òtaj Awards.
The event, which held recently at the Providence Court Building, Mokola Ibadan, was a celebration of creativity and consistency.
The network, whose vision is to identify, train, mentor, empower showcase and create platforms for business networking has been consistent with achieving her aim since inception.
With members in all the South-West states of Nigeria, the network has been able to identify unique talents, and also through her monthly trainings on both physical and online platforms. There has been a significant contribution to the economy through the contributions of the members of the network.
The Òtaj Awards is aimed at showcasing and celebrating members who have been consistent with their creativity and uniqueness.
The network of thriving entrepreneurs, who have mastered their skills and have become ethical members of the business community, will be showcasing other unique talents in her subsequent awards.
The fifth anniversary of Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network will mark the beginning of another economic year and members have began working towards a successful business year.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more