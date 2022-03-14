IEN celebrates fifth anniversary with iconic Òtaj Awards

The Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network (IEN) celebrates her fifth anniversary with the Òtaj Awards.

The event, which held recently at the Providence Court Building, Mokola Ibadan, was a celebration of creativity and consistency.

The network, whose vision is to identify, train, mentor, empower showcase and create platforms for business networking has been consistent with achieving her aim since inception.

With members in all the South-West states of Nigeria, the network has been able to identify unique talents, and also through her monthly trainings on both physical and online platforms. There has been a significant contribution to the economy through the contributions of the members of the network.

The Òtaj Awards is aimed at showcasing and celebrating members who have been consistent with their creativity and uniqueness.

The network of thriving entrepreneurs, who have mastered their skills and have become ethical members of the business community, will be showcasing other unique talents in her subsequent awards.

The fifth anniversary of Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network will mark the beginning of another economic year and members have began working towards a successful business year.