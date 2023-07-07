The Ibadan Descendants Union in the United States of America, Dallas chapter, has advanced its Ibadan Family Empowerment (IFE) project through a collaboration with the national body of the union, IDU-USA Inc., by strengthening the small businesses of 80 more Ibadan indigenes with N50,000 each.

During a ceremony held in Ibadan, where the funds were distributed to the beneficiaries, Chief Adebayo Oyero, a former President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), commended the union for sustaining the “life-changing project.”

Chief Oyero, who is also the grand patron of IDU-USA Inc., expressed his delight that the collaboration between the national body of the union and its Dallas chapter, which initiated the program last year, was a response to his plea for the IFE project to be supported by all. He urged other Ibadan socio-cultural associations to emulate this initiative.

The President of IDU, Dallas chapter, Mr Shola Bolomope, reaffirmed the union’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Ibadan indigenes through the family empowerment project.

Mr Bolomope expressed his appreciation to IDU-USA Inc., under the leadership of the National President, Chief Abiola Iyiola, for the collaboration that enabled the increase in the number of beneficiaries from 22 last year to 80 this year.

He praised the officers and members of IDU-USA Inc., some of whom travelled from the United States to Ibadan to attend the ceremony, for their contributions over the years to the development of the union and their support for the IFE project.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to make the most of the funds so that the union could be encouraged to do more next year.

In her remark, the National Vice-President of IDU-USA Inc., Alhaja Jemilat Ajibade, stated that as proud citizens of Ibadan, IDU members were always ready to give back to their city of birth.

She acknowledged the union’s efforts in promoting primary healthcare, awarding scholarships to indigent students, and other areas aimed at the development of Ibadan City and the upliftment of its sons and daughters.

Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, the outgoing President of CCII, commended the IFE project and thanked IDU-USA Inc. for supporting CCII in all its programs.

Alhaji Kola Bolomope, the President of Ona Ara Development Forum (ODF), related the events that led to the empowerment project and commended IDU-USA Inc. for its commitment to the program.

Members of the union who travelled from the US to Ibadan for the program included the newly installed Jagunmolu Apesinola of Ibadanland, Chief Laja Akintayo and his wife Chief Mrs Janet Akintayo; IDU National Iyalode, Dr (Mrs) Taiwo Emiola; Alhaja Biola Aro, Mr Akintoye Akinlabi, and Mr Kunle Akinola.

The new President General of CCII, Mr Niyi Ajewole, was also in attendance.

