Idris Ojo not one of suspected Owo church attackers ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday, disagreed with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, over the arrested bandits behind the recent deadly attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) faulted the inclusion of Idris Ojo as one of the attackers of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and was arrested by the security agencies.

According to Akeredolu, there was a mix-up in the announcement by Irabor, saying Idris Ojo was one of the escapees of the Kuje Prison which happened on July 6, 2022, while the Catholic Church was attacked earlier on June 5, 2022, and couldn’t have participated in the massacre.

He explained that the Kuje Prison escapee who is the number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure and was moved same time as the attackers of Owo Catholic Church who were arrested and brought into custody, saying the mix up is likely to occur in the process.

Olatunde stated in the statement that: “The attention of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been drawn to the announcement of Idris Ojo as one of the attackers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, arrested by the security agencies.

“Akeredolu acknowledged the confusion the statement has created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of the June 5 attack in Owo preceded the unfortunate incident on Kuje prison.

“The Governor said there was a mix-up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Akeredolu explained that Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure”

It will be recalled that the CDS on Tuesday while disclosing that those behind the Owo attacks have been arrested listed Idris Ojo as one of the attackers of Owo Catholic Church.

Irabor “On Aug. 7, Idris Ojo (37) was apprehended at Aiyetorosi in Ondo State. He is one of the high-profile Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) that escaped from Kuje Prison.”

Akeredolu maintained that “The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a mix-up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix-up.”

Akeredolu however, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary support to the security agencies in the State.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

arrest of suspected attackers…. arrest of suspected attackers…