IDPs now live in mosques, motor parks — NGO raises alarm

The Chairman of a non-governmental Organization in Zamfara State, “Concern Organization for Democratic Sustainable and Good Governance (CORDSGOG), has raised the alarm that internally Displaced people were taking refuge at Motor parks and mosques in the state.

In a statement issued by the Chairman CORDSGOG peace Ambassador Isah Gusau lamented that Zamfara is fast sinking into a devil’s pond.

The statement reads in part: “Considering commitment of numerous crimes that have been disturbing peace and stability across the 14 local government areas, Zamfara is fast sinking into a devil’s pond”.

“Reports had it that the menace of banditry has spread to almost all the northwest zone, making it difficult for the good citizens, especially those living across towns and villages prone to terrorists’ strongholds, to comfortably carry out their legitimate activities, especially farming, which became integral to peaceful living.

“This organisation is fully aware of the Presidential order given by Mr President Bola Tinubu on all Security Chiefs to crush these high-profile criminals and their heinous activities before the end of this year, 2025.

“But unfortunately, instead of banditry and incessant killing of innocent lives to subside, the menace has taken a different dimension, as kidnappings for ransom, merciless killings had reached higher stages, the development which indeed compelled inhabitants of towns and villages to vacate their houses taking refuge mostly in public places like motor parks, mosques and even uncompleted buildings in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

“The teeming displaced men, women and children had taken over the streets of Gusau, the state capital, begging for food, the development which bad eggs amongst the people take as an opportunity to established sexual relationship with women amongst them (IDP)s for just handful of food to satisfy their ungodly needs.

“At this point, this organization is advocating for the establishment of camps to accommodate all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)s where they would be given much needed care especially as Governor Dauda Lawal’s political motto sounds ‘Rescue Mission’,

The concerned organization also stated that one of the most itching issues raising questions in the minds of good people of Zamfara State remains immediate explanations by the State Governor on the actual intervention funds been generated into the coffers of the state government from both the donor agencies and the concerned individuals.

