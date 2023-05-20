For the youthful boss of Dollar Construction, Engineer Idowu Lamidi, Saturday, May 13, 2023 called for a sober reflection.

The brain behind the fast growing Dollar Estate was in his hometown, Oyo, with friends and family members to mark the one year remembrance of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, who joined his ancestors in 2022.

The well-attended event started with prayers for the soul of the monarch and snowballed into series of activities laced with remarks, speeches, moments and plans to immortalise the man who used the best part of his life to defend and improve the lives of his people and Yorubaland.

Lamidi in his message recounted the bond he shared with the late Alaafin, his role in his life and all other memorable aspects he missed.

The businessman hinted on a personal plan to start a foundation in the memory of the late king and continue in his quest to make life easy for the sick, widows and orphans.