Ido-Ayegunle not under any neighbouring town — Osun monarch

The Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle in Obokun local government area of Osun State, His Royal Majesty Oba Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi Ajayi, has called for peace among his subjects and neighboring communities while strongly affirming the independence of Ido-Ayegunle as a distinct and autonomous town not under the traditional authority of Esa-Oke or any other neighboring community.

The monarch made the remarks in a statement released on Sunday by the community’s spokesperson, Mr. Busuyi Ibironke, as tensions surrounding historical boundary claims continue to draw concern among stakeholders in the region.

“I urge all sons and daughters of Ido-Ayegunle, and indeed our neighbors, to maintain peace. Disputes should never divide us as a people,” Oba Ajayi said.

He, however, asserted the town’s long-standing autonomy: “Ido-Ayegunle is not under Esa-Oke. We are an independent community with our own identity, history, and heritage,” the monarch declared.

The monarch’s remarks come amid ongoing boundary controversies involving Ido-Ayegunle (in Obokun LGA of Osun State), Ido Ajinare (Ondo State), and Efon-Alaye (Ekiti State). At the heart of the dispute is the correct demarcation of the former inter-provincial boundary—now the inter-state boundary between Oyo and Ondo States.

According to documents gazetted and presented during historical boundary reviews, the people of Ido Ajinare claim ownership over the source of River Oshun and surrounding lands, including Ido-Ayegunle. They argue that shared ancestry and proximity justify their position.

On the other hand, the people of Esa-Oke maintain that every officially recognized map since 1933bespecially colonial-era surveys has consistently shown Ido Ajinare as part of the old Ekiti Division, and Ido-Ayegunle as belonging to Ijesa land within the current Osun State.

While some Ido-Ayegunle residents acknowledge ancestral origins from Ido-Irapa (now Ido Ajinare), they affirm that their community has always aligned culturally with the Ijesa people and politically preferred association with Oyo State structures.

A Federal Boundary Commission investigation into the matter highlighted discrepancies in map records. The Commission observed that the boundary as shown in sheets 243 and 244 did not correspond with the one reflected in the 1932 record maps.

After extensive review, the Commission concluded that the most appropriate boundary should follow the ridge of hills as depicted in map B.A.C. XXII, a position aligning more closely with the older 1932 boundary gazette.

The federal government, in accepting the Commission’s recommendations, effectively recognized the 1932 boundary map as the legitimate framework for the affected region.

Reacting to the development, Oba Ajayi welcomed the government’s position, describing it as “a step toward lasting peace and clarity.”

He called on all stakeholders traditional rulers, local government authorities, and community leaders to respect the historic and legal demarcations and avoid actions that could lead to unrest.

“Peaceful coexistence is our collective responsibility. Let us not allow boundaries to sow division among us,” the monarch concluded.

