IDG: Join hands to improve plight of girl-child — IPAS

IPAS Nigeria Health Foundation, in celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG), has called for collective efforts from all key stakeholders, including parents, traditional and international institutions, health care providers and religious leaders in Nigeria to join hands to improve the plight of the Nigerian girl child.

The Foundation also demands that government should ensure the full implementation of the Child’s Rights Act, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act), 2015 and all laws that support the full development of the girl-child.

Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation Country Director, Lucky Palmer, in a release, noted that the girl-child is faced with numerous challenges ranging from early marriage to denial of formal education, sexual and reproductive health services, and is subjected to rape, incest, trafficking, prostitution and female genital mutilation, among others.

He declared that all these acts culminate in gender-based violence (GBV) and the VAPP Act is a benchmark legislation that can ensure the prosecution of perpetrators of these acts and provide remedies for victims.

Mr Palmer noted that Ipas Nigeria is supporting states to adopt the VAPP Act, and demanded programmes to support the girl-child’s social, intellectual and indeed total development, as indicated in the Sustainable Development Agenda.

“We believe that the girl-child should have access to early education on her rights and the diverse opportunities ahead of her to enable her to fulfill her potential. The girl-child is our collective future. Let us secure her future to secure the future of Nigeria,” he said.